Chomps has launched two meat snack flavors—Taco Beef and Habanero Beef. The launch of Habanero Beef and Taco Beef comes on the heels of Chomps' appointing Elizabeth Carter as president and chief operations officer earlier this year.

Spicy Habanero Beef sticks combine habanero peppers, with red pepper and coriander, while the Taco Beef snack has a taco flavor with notes of paprika, cumin and chili powder. The new sticks have 10-g. of protein, 100 calories and no sugar. This line consists of beef collagen casings and grass-fed, finished beef with no hormones or antibiotics.

With Carter’s experience as a senior executive in the consumer-packaged goods industry, she leads the brand and marketing strategy, which includes overseeing new innovation and retail expansion.