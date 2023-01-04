The global population is struggling with crippling health disorders such as cancer, heart disease and more. As per World Health Organization, cancer is a leading cause of death globally, accounting for about 10 million deaths in 2020. While clinical treatments and critical procedures are the only escape to the increasing cancer occurrence, curcumin has emerged as a viable resource today, given the growing side effects associated with chemotherapy.

Indeed, the curcumin market is poised to garner lucrative growth opportunities over 2021-2027, emerging as a strong participant in the ayurvedic ingredients industry.

Analyzing the Effects of Curcumin in Cancer Patients

Preliminary findings from one of the latest clinical trials suggest that curcumin in people with cancer supports lower levels of protein, which is a key prostate cancer sign. Meanwhile, other studies have tested if it can help improve the impacts of chemotherapy in people with advanced-stage colorectal or pancreatic cancers.

Various animal and laboratory research studies have also revealed that the ingredient can slow the spread of cancer.

Curcumin has received global acclamation for its multiple health benefits, which appear to act primarily through its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant mechanisms. These advantages are best accomplished when curcumin is combined with agents that enhance its bioavailability significantly. It can help in the management of inflammatory and oxidative conditions, arthritis, anxiety and metabolic syndrome. A brief of curcumin benefits in different verticals including pharmaceutical, cosmetics and food follows:

1. Boosting brain health and delaying Alzheimer’s disease

More than 6 million Americans are suffering from Alzheimer’s. The number is projected to rise to nearly 13 million by the end of 2050.

Alzheimer’s and other dementias costed the United States approximately $321 billion in 2022.

For the treatment and prevention of Alzheimer’s disease, curcumin has been known to efficiently maintain the normal function of mitochondria and cerebral vessels, and reduce the risk factors for a variety of chronic diseases and AD. The effect of curcumin on Alzheimer’s involves multiple signaling pathways: metal iron and anti-amyloid chelating properties, anti-inflammatory and antioxidation activities.

Several clinical studies are underway that demonstrate the efficacy of curcumin on Alzheimer’s patients. For instance, in 2021, Arjuna Natural Pvt, Ltd., announced that its CURCUGREEN supplement can potentially help reduce the damage from AD on organs other than the brain. Reports further suggested that in the brain, the turmeric extract also decreased amyloid deposition, cell loss and reductions in inflammatory markers, emerging as a vital solution among patients with brain disorders.

2. Supporting mood enhancement and reducing major depressive disorders

"About 280 million people in the world suffer from depression." — WHO

The world is witnessing a surge in people suffering from depression and anxiety. Although there are known and effective treatments for mental disorders, more than 75% of people in middle-income and low-income countries receive no treatment. In this context, an herbal approach for mood enhancement and anxiety is gaining traction. Thanks to curcumin.

Curcumin is one of the main active components in turmeric that has been used for centuries in Ayurvedic medicine to treat depressive disorders and anxiety. It is also drawing researchers’ attention and showcases a broad range of properties that seem relevant to depression pathophysiology, demonstrated by various clinical trials and studies.

A dozen randomized clinical trials have been conducted over the years, suggesting that curcumin might be efficient as a treatment of MDD via multiple mechanism of action.

3. Improving skin health

Sun exposure affects the progression of skin aging by up to 80%.

Nearly 90% of the people have raised complaints of stretch marks mainly due to pregnancy or excess weight gain.

With deteriorating skin conditions, the general population is turning to natural ways of treating skin disorders and retaining a healthy glow. To this end, skin experts have prompted the use of curcumin for improving skin health. Studies depict that one ounce of the ingredient is capable of fulfilling the daily requirement of iron by up to 16% and manganese by up to 26%.

Potential benefits of curcumin for skin include:

Reducing blemishes, redness and skin conditions like psoriasis, eczema and rosacea

Helps improve circulation which aids in reducing under-eye darkness and puffiness

Kills acne bacteria and prevents it from spreading

Curbs the spread of skin aging

Prevents stretch marks

Conclusion

On the whole, with more attention being paid to ayurveda and herbal cosmetics and medicines, the demand for curcumin is slated to expedite substantially in the coming years given the massive focus around the skin and overall health. Company developments and R&D projects in curcumin are constantly growing, supporting the market to reach different business verticals.

For example, a new study led by Imperial College London and University College London researchers recorded that curcumin could now be used in eye drops to treat the early signs of glaucoma. The research, which was first conducted on rats, demonstrated that eye drops can reduce the loss of retinal cells in the species.

In the ensuing years, the global curcumin market, as per Global Market Insights Inc., is expected to traverse on a lucrative growth curve given the proliferating penetration of curcumin in the European economies. More so, with India being the major consumer of turmeric, Asia Pacific is likely to maintain its position as a major revenue pocket for the curcumin market.