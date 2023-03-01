In this fast-paced world, health has taken a backseat, and the burden of chronic disease is taking a toll on countries and citizens. With people fighting against diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure and depression, matcha has emerged as one of the most consumable products in recent years. In fact, the matcha market size is anticipated to reach $5.5 billion by 2027.

Underlining the Benefits of Matcha Consumption

A powerful green tea, matcha, has been gaining immense importance among the millennial and Gen-Z population owing to its several health benefits.

1. May help reduce cancer cell propagation

As per the American Cancer Society projections, there will be more than 1.9 million new cancer cases and over 600,000 cancer fatalities in the U.S. in 2023. These daunting statistics have kept medical professionals and people hooked on healthy living and diets. Of late, various research studies have emphasized the consumption of matcha for averting the spread of cancer in the human body.

In 2018, scientists from the University of Salford used breast cancer stem cells to test matcha. It was revealed that the compound shifted cancer cells toward a quiescent metabolic state, blocking their spread at low concentrations. It was also found that the Matcha strongly affected the mTOR signals and sapped the components on the 40S ribosome.

2. Improved quality of sleep

Matcha beverages are deemed to improve sleep quality and partially enhance cognitive function. This can be supported by a recent clinical trial by Japanese tea firm Ito En in association with MCBI. The study involved elderly people diagnosed with cognitive impairment, sleep loss or memory loss, who were given 2g capsules of matcha.

The trial results showed that consumers in the test group reported enhanced sleep quality scores in comparison to the placebo group. The group also exhibited better social recognition.

“Chronic insomnia impacts between 10% to 30% of adults.” — Sleep Foundation

3. Strengthening bone density

While most people don’t seriously take up measures to build bone strength, consumption of matcha tea or matcha beverages is expected to support building bone strength to an extent. Antioxidants present in matcha may help bone mineral density by reducing inflammation-inducing oxidative stress on the bones.

Increased bone strength can further lower the risk of developing osteoporosis, which currently affects more than 10 million Americans aged 50 years and above.

Apart from healthy body benefits, matcha green tea also promotes clear and healthy skin. This could be one of the reasons why matcha is amassing massive momentum in the personal care and cosmetics industry.

Matcha as a Skincare Formulation in Personal Care Products

Out of all natural plants and extracts that are used in beauty products and cosmetics, matcha green tea boasts the longest history. For one, it has the highest presence of natural compounds that are beneficial for the skin and beauty products. Owing to this, green tea is listed as an ingredient present in a remarkable percentage of beauty products.

The compound is also a part of many supplement-based formulas that are targeted toward healthy skin. Not to mention, various skincare conglomerates are unveiling multifunctional skin care lines with matcha to offer a variety of health benefits, beyond fair complexion.

To illustrate, Kitao Cosmetics in 2020 launched a matcha product line. The new line, consisting of a cleanser, essence lotion and face creams, leverage ECOCERT-certified organic matcha harvested in Kyoto. It is worth noting that these fields have for more than 350 years, been cultivating organic and pesticide-free Matcha.

How are Company Leaders Responding to the Growing Demand for Matcha?

The matcha market is highly competitive. Leaders operating in the industry are leaving no stone unturned in launching new products, and taking up strategic initiatives like mergers, acquisitions or partnerships to gain a competitive edge over others in the business.

Now, as the demand for matcha tea or beverages is increasing, the product providers have come up with novel measures and strategies to cater to the needs. A testament to this is offered by Rokit Health.

In January 2023, the UK-based healthy beverages firm introduced the country’s first wellness matcha pods in Tesco. These are 100% recyclable aluminum pods that are made compatible with Nespresso machines. Moreover, matcha pods are also vegan friendly, which means that it could be accessible to the vegan population.

Will Japan Continue its Legacy as the Biggest Matcha Industry?

It might not come as a surprise that the Japanese consume matcha in almost all forms, making the country one of the biggest revenue-generating matcha markets worldwide. In fact, major convenience stores in the country offer matcha-flavored confections such as chocolates, cakes, biscuits and ice cream.

Various countries are now importing matcha green tea from Japan, owing to its massive health and skin benefits. In 2021, the export value was $151 million, depicting a rise of more than 26% from the previous year. This not only makes the country a major exporter of Matcha but is also supporting other economies grow in the business, subsequently, while maintaining its lead in the industry.

With experimentations increasing around food and beverages, Matcha is expected to emerge as a perfect deal for health-conscious population, enabling the market to account for a positive trajectory in 2023 and beyond.



