Stellar, an integrated firm focused on design, engineering, construction and mechanical services, announced four executive and officer promotions.

“These leadership changes will greatly benefit our team as we begin the new year,” says Brian Kappele, Stellar’s chief executive officer. "All of these individuals are key contributors to our success and will continue to help us succeed as a world-class company.”

The executive and officer promotions include:

Brian Ellison, chief information officer

Tim Jenkins, senior vice president of the commercial group

Robbie Roberson, vice president in aftermarket fefrigeration services

Mike Sveska, vice president in mechanical services

Ellison joined Stellar in 2015 as vice president of information services and has 30 years of experience in information technology. He has led Stellar’s transformation to world-class technology and support solutions by placing a focus on customer service, data, security and mobility. As CIO, Ellison will continue to work with the executive team to advance innovation at Stellar.

Jenkins joined Stellar in 2007 as an assistant project manager and has 16 years of industry experience. He has completed numerous higher education projects for Stellar in Florida, from pre-construction through final closeout and warranty period. As senior vice president, Jenkins will oversee the commercial, institutional, federal and healthcare business units, including project pursuits, preconstruction, operations and profit and losses.

Roberson joined Stellar in 2018 as director of corporate parts, bringing extensive experience in hands-on operations and strategic procurement to the team. Throughout his 20-plus years in the field, Roberson has worked in commercial refrigeration markets and managed operations across a global spectrum. In his role as vice president, Roberson will oversee the company’s parts, compressor rebuilds, service and procurement business units.

Sveska joined Stellar in 2014 as a senior project manager and most recently served as director of operations. He has more than 25 years of industry experience, having completed many of Stellar mechanical’s most successful projects. As vice president, he will be responsible for the continued growth and success of all aspects of mechanical services.



