Zoup! Good, Really Good is adding four new soup recipes to its collection of glass jar soups.

Each of the following are now available for retailers nationwide:

Chicken Potpie

An antibiotic-free soup made with chicken, potatoes, vegetable cuttings and fresh herbs. This soup is made with Zoup! Good, Really Good’s Chicken Bone Broth.

Portabella Mushroom Bisque

A creamy soup with a blend of button, baby bella and portabella mushrooms. The mushroom blend is combined with of herbs and seasonings and a base of the company’s Savory Veggie Broth.

Black Bean Chili

Vegan chili that is created from a blend of black beans, tomatoes, carrots, onion, celery, garlic and spices. This soup also feature’s the company’s Savory Veggie Broth.

Chicken Noodle

Made from antibiotic-free chicken, mirepoix and egg noodles in the Chicken Bone Broth.

The soups come in 16-oz. recyclable glass jars with an SRP of $5.99. The soups are kettle cooked in small batches to preserve its fresh flavors, states Zoup. Each jar of soup contains no artificial ingredients or preservatives, instead the company uses a "home-style" broth as the base for each of their soups.