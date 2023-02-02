Zoup! Good, Really Good is adding four new soup recipes to its collection of glass jar soups.
Each of the following are now available for retailers nationwide:
-
Chicken Potpie
An antibiotic-free soup made with chicken, potatoes, vegetable cuttings and fresh herbs. This soup is made with Zoup! Good, Really Good’s Chicken Bone Broth.
-
Portabella Mushroom Bisque
A creamy soup with a blend of button, baby bella and portabella mushrooms. The mushroom blend is combined with of herbs and seasonings and a base of the company’s Savory Veggie Broth.
-
Black Bean Chili
Vegan chili that is created from a blend of black beans, tomatoes, carrots, onion, celery, garlic and spices. This soup also feature’s the company’s Savory Veggie Broth.
-
Chicken Noodle
Made from antibiotic-free chicken, mirepoix and egg noodles in the Chicken Bone Broth.
Report Abusive Comment