Good Foods has expanded its plant-based product portfolio with the launch of its new, dairy free Roasted Garlic Dip. Its dip is available to consumers at select Target stores, and the company states that it will soon be available to purchase online through their website with a SRP of $4.99 for an 8-oz. container.

Good Foods says its Roasted Garlic Dip is made with fresh, high-quality ingredients, which includes a blend of garlic, tahini and a hint of lemon. The product contains 70 calories per serving and is vegan, gluten free and contains no added sugar.

Recent consumer research conducted by Good Foods revealed roasted garlic as the highest-ranked flavor profile, with 69% of the study’s respondents saying that they would likely purchase a dip of this flavor. This signaled an opportunity for Good Foods to add a new product to its line of plant-based dips.