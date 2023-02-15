Dorner has launched a new conveyor for material handling and e-commerce applications. The company describes the DCMove Belted Conveyor as a streamlined solution to conveyance—something that is ideal in material handling equipment.

The DCMove Belted comes with standard features and performance specifications of Dorner’s heavy-duty platforms, which includes a wide load capacity range and a motor that is mounted inside the tails of the conveyor to reduce its footprint within larger material handling systems and to aid its integration within these systems. And, for added strength, agility and durability, Dorner designed the conveyor’s frame with painted steel.

Dorner's new conveyor reportedly fits accuracy-demanding applications such as labelers, printers, side transfer sortation and restricted spaces in addition to packaging, e-commerce logistics and general material handling. Additionally, the DCMove Belted Conveyor has the availability of the plug-and-play iDrive v2 configurations. This allows customers to select the best control system for their specific application. Ranging from ready-to-run conveyor to a flexible control, Dorner states the iDrive v2 is great for integration with PLCs via a variety of communication protocols, including Ethernet. This is all done with the 24VDC brushless motor and controller technology standard to the market.

Other features of the DCMove Belted Conveyor include: