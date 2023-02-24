The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has issued a public health alert due to concerns that not-ready-to-eat meat products were subject to temperature abuse during storage at a distribution center prior to delivery to retailers, which may have resulted in the growth of spoilage organisms or pathogens. FSIS is issuing the alert to ensure consumers are aware that these products should not be consumed. A recall was not requested because the products are no longer available for purchase.

The following products are subject to the public health alert:

• 7-oz. cardboard box packages containing “Signature SELECT BREAKFAST BOWL SAUSAGE POTATOES, EGGS, SAUSAGE & CHEDDAR CHEESE” with a best if used by date of JAN 11 24, lot code S011322 and UPC 21130 18044.

• 7-oz. cardboard box packages containing “Signature SELECT BREAKFAST BOWL BACON POTATOES, EGGS, BACON & CHEDDAR CHEESE” with a best if used by date of JAN 16 24, lot code S016331 and UPC 21130 18043.

• 7-oz. cardboard box packages containing “Signature SELECT BREAKFAST BOWL MEAT LOVERS POTATOES, EGGS, CHEDDAR CHEESE, SAUSAGE & BACON” with a best if used by date of JAN 11 24, lot code S011322 and UPC 21130 18042.

• 7-oz. cardboard box packages containing “Signature SELECT BREAKFAST BOWL SAUSAGE & GRAVY POTATOES, COUNTRY STYLE GRAVY, EGGS, SAUSAGE & CHEDDAR CHEESE” with a best if used by date of JAN 11 24, lot code S011331 and UPC 21130 18045.

The products bear establishment number “EST 45210” on the top panel of the cardboard box. These items were shipped to Albertsons Cos. retail locations in Northern California and Northern Nevada. The Signature Select Breakfast Bowl products were available for purchase at Andronico’s Community Markets, Pak ‘N Save, Safeway and Vons.

The problem was discovered when the producing establishment notified FSIS that their customer reported storing the product in an unrefrigerated area. FSIS found that the product was held at an incorrect temperature and then shipped into commerce. All remaining inventory of the affected items have been removed from the stores and destroyed.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider.