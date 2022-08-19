The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert due to concerns that specific ground beef products may be adulterated with E. coli O157:H7. A recall was not requested because the products are no longer available for purchase.

The "Hawaii Big Island Beef" brand ground beef products were produced on August 8, 2022. The following products are subject to the public health alert:

1-lb. vacuum sealed packages containing "Ground Beef (80) Fine 1#/pkg" with "Packed 08/08/22" and "Lot 220808" on the label and case code "134R1".

1-lb. vacuum sealed packages containing "Ground Beef (Ln) Fine 1#/pkg" with "Packed 08/08/22" and "Lot 220808" on the label and case code "135R1".

2-lb. vacuum sealed packages containing "Ground Beef (80) Fine 2#/pkg" with "Packed 08/08/22" and "Lot 220808" on the label and case code "134R2".

10-lb. bags containing "Ground Beef (80) Fine 10# Poly Bag" with "Packed 08/08/22" and "Lot 220808" on the label and case code "0134P10".

10-lb. vacuum sealed packages containing "Ground Beef (75) Fine 10# Vac Seal" with "Packed 08/08/22" and "Lot 220808" on the label and case code "130R10".

10-lb. vacuum sealed packages containing "Ground Beef (80) Fine 10# Vac Seal" with "Packed 08/08/22" and "Lot 220808" on the label and case code "134R10".

40-lb. box containing four 10-lb chubs of "Ground Beef (80) Fine 10#" with "Packed 08/08/22" and "Lot 220808" on the label and case code "0134".

The products bear establishment number "EST. 1063" inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail and restaurant locations in Hawaii.

The problem was discovered by FSIS during an assessment of the establishment’s production records associated with a sample that tested positive for E. coli O157:H7.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.