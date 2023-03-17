Steritech, a family brand of Rentokil Terminix, has acquired food safety and hygiene solutions company, Everclean. The acquisition closed on March 1, 2023.

"Steritech is committed to providing best-in-class assessments and consulting services to multi-location businesses to accelerate growth, drive operational consistency and mitigate risks,” says Doug Sutton, president of Steritech. "We are thrilled to strengthen Steritech’s capabilities through this acquisition and welcome the Everclean colleagues and customers to Steritech.”

Everclean was founded in 1998. The acquisition is expected to help further expand Steritech’s reach in the grocery and restaurant segments.

“In seeking out a buyer, we looked for an organization that shared Everclean’s core values, a strong commitment to our customers and employees, exceptional technical expertise and a well-earned reputation for quality,” said Michael Sperber, global business manager at UL Solutions. “We found just the right fit with Steritech and are excited about what this acquisition means for Everclean’s customers.”