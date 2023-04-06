Greenfilled has introduced Perform Supplement, which utilizes TetraSOD as an antioxidant agent to help fight oxidative stress. Superoxide Dismutase (SOD) (an ingredient sourced from phytoplankton) has been shown to help with therapeutic factors that relate to performance and recovery, such as reducing inflammation.

Along with vitamin C, the two ingredients help fight fatigue, reduce recovery time, and keep active individuals on their feet, according to the company. The product is non-GMO, vegan and doesn't contain artificial colors or flavors.

"It doesn't matter if you're trying to get through tough workouts on a regular basis or you're just struggling to stay energized at the end of the day," says Greenfilled COO Enrique Castaño, "Perform Supplement uses one of nature's oldest ingredients to improve performance at a cellular level… using phytoplankton."

The National Institute of Health’s (NIH) Office of Dietary Supplements reports that dietary supplements designed to enhance exercise and athletic performance are a multi-billion-dollar industry with products that come in tablets, powders, liquids, bars and capsules. These include ingredients like caffeine, protein, creatine and amino acids. Two things that aren't mentioned on the list are SOD and marine phytoplankton.

"Marine phytoplankton is a primary source of SOD," explains Castaño, adding that it is an ancient and comprehensive vegetable marine active ingredient for oxidative stress prevention.