Nordic Naturals has introduced new Nordic Flora probiotics, which will be sold in the refrigerated section at more than 375 Sprouts Farmers Markets.

Factors like stress, aging, diet, environmental toxins, medications and a sedentary lifestyle can lead to less abundant bacteria and diversity. Maintaining a healthy balance of these bacteria can improve immune and digestive function, skin health, cognition, mood and more, according to the company.

Nordic Naturals is a third-party tested company that has a Certificate of Analysis for its products. The new Nordic Flora probiotic items have a higher potency with condition-specific formulas, according to the company. Nordic Flora Probiotic Immune Health is a blend of 15 probiotic strains with 60 billion cultures to support respiratory wellness and healthy immune response.

Nordic Flora Probiotic Maximum Care is a blend of 11 probiotic strains with 90 billion cultures providing CFU support for a healthy immune response and digestive health. The Maximum Care probiotic alleviates intestinal bloating while promoting gastrointestinal comfort and regularity, according to the company.

Nordic Flora Probiotic Women’s Balance is a blend of 12 probiotic strains, including Lactobacillus acidophilus NCFM, that helps maintain a healthy vaginal microbiome, while supporting microbes present in the gut. Probiotic Women’s Balance has 60 billion CFU per capsule.

Nordic Flora Prebiotic Powder combines five sources of plant-based prebiotics that promote the growth and maintenance of beneficial bacteria in the gut. The unflavored powder can be added to hot or cold liquids to support intestinal function and bacterial diversity within the gut.