Provisur Technologies showcased its new Formax slicer SX330 at FoodEx in Birmingham, UK. The company also presented systems and technologies for mixing and grinding; DMC (defrosting, marinating, cooking); and separation with its legacy brands.

The Formax slicer offers configuration for a range of products and can be used with bacon, deli meats, fresh meat and cheese. It is designed for manufacturers requiring a small footprint, high throughput and low maintenance as well as changeover to automated food processing.

Also at FoodEx will be the Hoegger meat press X3 from the Hoegger line for high yields in a small footprint. This form press can be used with bacon, fresh meat and specialties as well as providing handling of bone-in products.

The new Novamax 150/400 former processes burger patties, meatballs, chicken nuggets and more, in addition to alternative protein, into patties and nuggets.

Additionally, Provisur’s Weiler brand includes a range of mixing and grinding for meat, poultry, seafood and pet food. For tumbling and defrosting, Lutetia uses chambers and tumbler processes for delicate products that require gentle handling during defrosting, smoking or cooking. The system produces dried and smoked product and maximizes throughput.



