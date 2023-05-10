Kellogg Canada Inc. has introduced the Kellogg Retro series. The series is a new collectible-based marketing campaign for the company’s most popular cereal brands—Frosted Flakes, Froot Loops, Rice Krispies and Corn Flakes. Along with over 100 years of designs, logos and mascots, the company states that its throw-back boxes will include factoids about the cereal. Retro cereal packages will be available until the end of May 2023 while supplies last.

With the announcement of its collectible boxes, Kellogg is also sharing facts about the four selected cereal brands:

Frosted Flakes

Tony the Tiger, the cereal’s mascot, has come a long way from where its design started in 1952. The consumer recognition of Tony the Tiger even had it voted into the Advertising Hall of Fame in 2004. In 1952 the brand was reportedly contemplating using a kangaroo, an elephant or a gnu instead of the tiger. With the cereal’s first launch in Canada, the retro Frosted Flakes box features design elements from the 1970s and 1980s—including a two-dimensional tiger poised to dig its spoon into a bowl of cereal.

Launched in Canada in 1964, Toucan Sam has always been the brand mascot for Froot Loops. The retro packaging reportedly features Toucan Sam’s original beak with three color stripes to match the colors of the cereal—red, orange and yellow—which now has more colors. The brand’s slogan “Follow your nose” was implemented in 1971. Kellogg states that since those early days, the Froot Loops recipe has changed to exclude artificial colors and flavors and include whole grains.

Rice Krispies cereal was introduced in 1972 and reportedly gained popularity from the cereal’s sound when placed in milk. The brand’s descriptive words, “Snap! Crackle! Pop!” began being used in ads in 1929. The elf character, canonically named “Snap!” debuted on cereal boxes in 1933. Snap! was the first mascot created by Kellogg, states the company. Crackle! and Pop! later joined the brand’s identity to create the elf trio that is used today. The retro packaging features the elves from the 1970s,

In 1906, W.K. Kellogg founded the Battle Creek Toasted Corn Flake Company with “Toasted Corn Flakes” as its first product. The company stated that Kellogg’s Corn Flakes are rumored to have been created accidentally. Kellogg states the cereal is virtually unchanged today, 120 years later. The brand’s green rooster mascot, Cornelius “Corny” Rooster started being included in the 1957 packaging. Reportedly, the retro packaging features the 1957 version of the brand’s mascot.

As part of Kellogg’s Retro Series Cereal Box release, Kellogg Canada is offering a promotional feature to its marketing campaign that includes four flying discs, each with one of the four brand mascots. According to the company, this is how you can obtain the promotional product: