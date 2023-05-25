Revol Greens announced it has constructed the largest controlled environment agriculture (CEA) lettuce facility. The newly-erected greenhouse in Temple, Texas includes technology such as artificial intelligence tools to monitor and adjust climate control, irrigation and energy management for maximum output and efficiency for the year and years to come. The new facility is expected to create 130 jobs in the area while expanding Revol Green's distribution in Texas and the central and southern United States.

"This is a milestone moment for our team," says Michael Wainscott, CEO of Revol Greens. "The addition of the Temple facility opens new markets to Revol Greens allowing for further reduction of food miles typically traveled within the U.S. salad market."

With the addition of the Temple facility, Revol Greens now reaches over 70% of the United States market when combined with its existing operations in Owatonna, Minn.; Athens, Ga.; and Tehachapi, Calif. Centrally located in Texas, the city of Temple offers proximity to key customer distribution centers and distribution partners such as H-E-B, Sprouts, Costco, Walmart, Kroger, Target, United Supermarkets and Amazon Fresh.

According to Revol Greens, its growing practices aid it to reach year-round consistency throughout the growing cycle of different lettuce varieties. The company's greenhouses reduce U.S. water consumption and are on track to save 880 million gallons of water each year compared to field-grown lettuce. The new Temple facility will source most of its water by collecting rainwater, saving up to 380 million gallons of Texas water.