Revol Greens announced the appointment of James Bradley as its new chief financial officer. The company says that Bradley's addition to the team is instrumental in driving its continued growth and expansion within the Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) lettuce and greens category.

"As we embark on the next phase of our growth strategy, we sought a financial leader with extensive experience in the food industry, particularly in vertically integrated settings where production environments are dynamic and cost efficiency is paramount," says Michael Wainscott, CEO of Revol Greens. "James is an exceptional finance leader who possesses a deep understanding of the processes and tools required to foster organizational maturity within a company like Revol Greens."

Bradley brings expertise as a CFO, with a proven track record of scaling consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies from regional to national recognition. Prior to joining Revol Greens, he served as the CFO at Red's All Natural, where he led the finance function, ultimately contributing to the successful sale of the business in 2023. Bradley was also CFO at New Providence, where he played an integral part in taking AST Space Mobile public in April 2021, raising $460 million in funding. Additionally, as CFO at Big Red Group, he was a leader in transforming the company into a diversified beverage business, culminating in a successful sale to Keurig Dr Pepper.

"I am thrilled to join the innovative and dynamic team at Revol Greens during this pivotal time in the CEA sector," says Bradley. "I eagerly anticipate shaping the company's financial future while upholding its commitment to sustainable agriculture and the delivery of fresh, locally grown lettuce and greens."

With its national footprint and continued growth plans underway, Bradley will lead the overall financial strategy and process development for Revol Greens. In his new capacity, he will report directly to CEO Michael Wainscott.