CSM Ingredients has announced the United States entry of its Hi-Food unit. Headquartered in Parma, Hi-Food specializes in the research, development and production of natural value-added ingredients for the food industry.

As part of CSM Ingredients’ platform, Hi-Food USA will be active from New York State. The company will support clients from the U.S. and internationally in the food industry through research, development and innovation.

The company’s product portfolio includes fibers and new-generation vegetable proteins, tailor-made extruded textured vegetable proteins, substitutes for sugars, salt, eggs, palm oil and animal fats, natural shelf-life extenders, systems for vegan sauces & dressings as well as for gluten-free and plant-based products.

Under the leadership of Massimo Ambanelli, Hi-Food CCO, the U.S.-based team will work with a dedicated local development team focused on developing an assortment of ingredients for the U.S. market, while promoting local production. The team's efforts are focused on two key development areas: savory ingredients for the likes of sauces and ready meals, fillings and coatings and plant-based food products as well as bakery/sweet ingredients. Additionally, managed in coordination with the Italian international sales department, executives will oversee business development.