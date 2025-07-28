Meech Launches 906 Hyperion 24V Power Supply Unit

Meech International has introduced the 906 Hyperion 24V Power Supply Unit (PSU), an AC power supply with 24VDC input developed to support static management equipment across a range of industrial settings, including for food and drink manufacturers.

The 906 PSU replaces Meech’s 904 and 905 AC power units, delivering smart features and reliable performance in challenging factory conditions.

Static Control

Static electricity presents a challenge in many manufacturing processes – but in the food and drink industry, it can be both foe and friend. On the negative side, dry goods, such as flour or sugar in chutes, or ingredients in gaseous or liquid states, such as ethanol, can generate dangerously high levels of static electricity. Other negatives can include contamination and misalignment of labelling or lids.

On the positive side, static generation or targeted ionization can be used to increase packaging speed and accuracy, such as in the stacking and pinning of food sachets before wrapping.

Whatever the setting, the equipment needed to control contamination and packaging or manage static needs its own power supply to function reliably. Traditionally, power units have an AC supply, which can be susceptible to voltage fluctuations, sags and surges. Utilizing a 24VDC supply is a step forward in this respect, offering improved stability, reliability and compatibility with modern control systems.

Made for Modern Manufacturing

Meech’s new PSU operates on a universal 24VDC input, allowing it to be used with standard adapters without needing to specify models for different regions or equipment. Adjustable output voltage (2 to 7 kVAC) means that it can adapt to the needs of different materials and applications. It can power up to four pieces of Meech’s AC ionizing equipment simultaneously, offering flexibility for a variety of industrial settings and line configurations.

Smart features – including remote control, health monitoring and standby mode – make maintenance easier, cut energy use and keep equipment running.

For manufacturers upgrading from Meech’s older power units, the mounting holes on the 906 match those of the 904 and 905 units for easy replacement, while its compact footprint makes it easier to install in tight spaces or around other legacy equipment – a common challenge in older production lines.

Together, these features make it easier to introduce or upgrade static management capabilities into existing lines, particularly where adding technology can be challenging.

Tried and Tested

The reimagined power unit is the result of more than 18 months of collaboration between Meech’s engineering and production experts. It was developed to address common challenges faced in global manufacturing environments – including energy inefficiency, complex equipment configurations and harsh operating conditions. In regions such as India, where factory temperatures regularly exceed 40°C, equipment can be prone to failure or short-circuiting. This unit is engineered to perform in extreme heat and high humidity, with a tested operating tolerance of up to 85°C.

Built-in temperature and fault monitoring can automatically shut the system down in the event of an issue, while remote alert capabilities help detect problems early and support proactive maintenance strategies. Testing was carried out to ensure safety, consistency and reliability in demanding industrial settings.

“With the new 906 Hyperion 24V PSU, manufacturers can expect a unit that delivers power more precisely to keep processes running reliably and more efficiently, reducing the day-to-day complexity of managing static control in demanding environments, like food and drink manufacturing,” says Ian Atkinson, sales director at Meech. “We have tested the unit extensively in tough conditions and carefully refined it to fit seamlessly into how our customers actually work, no matter where they are in the world.”