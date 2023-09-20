Unifiller announced the launch of its latest machine, the Pro4000i. This heavy duty food portioning depositor is designed to offer precision, efficiency and versatility for food producers. This machine includes Unifiller's largest single deposit capabilities, a range from 445 mL to 4440 mL, geared for commercial kitchens, institutional catering and other food manufacturing facilities.

Unifiller says key features of the Pro4000i include:

Flexibility: The depositor is versatile, capable of clean depositing of relatively viscous to liquid products with and without particulates such as batters, sauces, delicate mousse fillings, pasta sauces, soups, deli salads and dairy products.

High-Speed Depositing: This machine has a depositing speed up to 60 cycles a minute, reducing production time while maintaining consistent quality. It's designed for fast high-volume portion deposits where efficiency is crucial.

Food Safe Design & Maintenance: The Pro4000i features a food safety design that simplifies maintenance and cleaning, keeping production lines running smoothly longer.

Accurate Portioning: Precision is paramount in food production, and this depositor delivers consistent product quality, ensuring product integrity allowing particulates of up to 1.5 in.

Customizable Solutions: Unifiller offers customization options to tailor the Pro4000i to production needs for integration into existing workflow. Use as a standalone machine, add nozzles, product cylinders, heated hoppers or integrate with conveyor systems for an automated solution.

"We're excited to introduce the Pro4000i to the food production industry," says Sonia Bal, director of global marketing at Unifiller. "This innovative machine represents a significant step forward in our efforts to support the food processing industry, offering our customers the tools they need to increase efficiency, reduce waste, and produce high-quality food products. Available in both a low-level and a high-level models, the machine is a great fit for form, fill and seal lines or large tub/bag portioning. We'll be showcasing the machines at various tradeshows in the upcoming months."



