Informa will host the Future of Nutrition Summit on November 27 with food industry personalities. Part of the Fi Europe content program, the Future of Nutrition Summit offers an agenda covering vertical and molecular farming, cellular agriculture, precision fermentation and the challenges and opportunities they present. Alternative proteins, seaweed as an untapped resource and the roles of AI, data science and neuroscience in future product development will also be featured.

The content will be delivered by a speaker line-up that includes Nestlé’s Dr Heike Steiling, Microsoft’s Claudia Roessler, Vincent Doumeizel from the United Nations and Christine Gould of Thought For Food. Gould opens the stage at 10 a.m., giving her thoughts on "designing a next-gen food system that is healthy, delicious and planet-forward.” This will be followed by a panel discussion about “how ag-tech is changing the face of agriculture.”

During the day, attendees will hear from Alex Mayers from The Good Food Institute talking about alternative proteins and Oliver Zahn, Ph.D., from Climax Foods, delving into how AI and data science can assist with developing plant-based foods. Riccardo Accolla, Ph.D., of A-T4H will join Mario Ubiali, CEO & founder of Thimus, for a fireside chat on the role of consumer neuroscience in nutrition, followed by a session in which Matthieu Vincent from DigitalFoodLab highlights the start-ups who are “punching up”. Geraldo Maia from Pink Farms, Christian Poppe from Formo, Floor Buitelaar from Bright Green Partners and Anastasia Krivoruchko, Ph.D., from Melt&Marble complete the line-up, along with Randy Jagt of Deloitte, who will deliver the closing address on "embedding disruption into our DNA”.

Yannick Verry, brand manager of food ingredients Europe & Americas, at Informa Markets, says, “In everyday life, you would never get all these experts in the same country—let alone the same room. That is the beauty of the Future of Nutrition Summit—it truly is a meeting of minds that gives food industry professionals a chance to gather knowledge and insights from some of the most visionary thinkers in the industry today. And that is really powerful. As well inspiring and informing, it also offers the ideal environment for networking with c-suite executives, entrepreneurs and industry experts. We urge visitors to maximize the value they derive from Fi Europe by taking advantage of this rare opportunity.”