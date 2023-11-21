The Private Label Manufacturers Association says that more than half of Gen Z grocery shoppers “always/frequently” choose a place to shop due to its store brands, according to its report, “Gen Z Loves Store Brands: America’s Youngest Consumers Speak Out on Grocery Shopping, Stores and Brands.”

In the survey, 67% of Gen Z say they are “extremely/very” aware of store brands; 64% say they buy store brands “always/frequently;” 56% are “extremely likely/likely” to experiment with store brands to find “best value;” and 51% say they “always/frequently” choose a place to shop due to its store brands.

Among other findings:

53% of Gen Z say "Valuable" describes store brands "precisely/very much."

52% of Gen Z say "Reliable" describes store brands "precisely/very much."

50% of Gen Z say "Variety" describes store brands "precisely/very much."

Sara Williamson, Ph.D., assistant professor of marketing at SUNY Old Westbury, analyzed the survey results and presented her findings at PLMA’s 2023 U.S. Private Label Trade Show in Chicago.

“Gen Z store brand purchase frequency is most strongly driven by a perception that store brands are 'reliable,’” Williamson says. “Reliability perception is a stronger store brand purchase predictor than any other measure, including household income and monthly grocery spending."

The impact of store brand reliability is a solid indicator that the manufacturer-retailer relationship is more important than ever, she says, adding, "To succeed with Gen Z, retailers must establish a foundation of store brand suppliers who meet their customers' quality expectations."