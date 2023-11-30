Ingredient manufacturer BENEO unveiled new products planned for the beginning of 2024, plant-based Meatless Beef Bites and Minced Meat. BENEO says it offers manufacturers a scalable and effective way to tap into the plant-based trend, with juicy and meat-like textured imitation beef products.

Available in frozen form, the Meatless Beef Bites and Minced Meat products are crafted from myco and pea protein and enhanced with coloring to provide an authentic beef-like appearance. With high heat stability and water-holding capacity, they retain their juiciness and succulence, even when baked or fried, according to the company. Also, their fatty and juicy mouthfeel enables the reduction of fat content in end products, aligning with evolving consumer preferences for healthier options. The Meatless Beef Bites can be used in stir fries and stews, and the Meatless Minced Meat can be used for lasagna, marinades and sauces.

Niels E. Hower, member of the executive board at BENEO says, “In a world with a growing population, efficient food production is not just a necessity for food security and environmental protection, it's also an economic imperative. We're excited to be at the forefront of new plant-based developments. Due to the high consumer interest, we made the decision to expand our range of cost-effective plant-based solutions to also include beef alternatives which can easily be integrated into existing production processes. The alternatives market is largely focused on replacing chicken or processed applications like hamburgers and meatballs. So, the addition of Meatless Beef Bites and Minced Meat products offers manufacturers an even broader spectrum of choice.”