Daiya has launched revamped its pizza line with a lighter, fluffier and crispier gluten-free crust, enhanced tomato sauce and Daiya's reformulated cheese made with its Oat Cream blend.

This cheese, crafted with proprietary plant-based cultures, was introduced earlier this year. Offering a richer, creamier and meltier texture, combined with the upgraded crust, zesty sauce and plant-based meats, these pizzas are a flavor-packed option for plant-based curious and flexitarians alike.

Daiya's new and improved pizza line includes:

Cheese Pizza: A classic with a tomato sauce featuring herby flavors that amplify the cheesiness.

Meatless Pepperoni Pizza: Now with new meatless pepperoni slices that offer a spicier, meatier flavor.

Supreme Pizza: Packed with an assortment of vegetables, Beyond Meat meatless sausage and a generous layer of melted plant-based mozzarella.

Fire Roasted Veggie Pizza: Topped with a blend of onions, bell peppers, roasted garlic, tomatoes and basil, all complemented by a herby tomato sauce and dairy-free mozzarella.

Meatless BBQ Chick'n Pizza: Features a smoky, tangy BBQ sauce paired with pulled plant-based chick'n-style shreds, fire-roasted tomatoes, red onions and parsley.

Meatless Meat Lovers Pizza: Loaded with Beyond Meat® sausage crumbles and refreshed plant-based pepperoni slices for a hearty, satisfying taste.

"At Daiya, we've made it our mission to ensure there's a dairy-free and gluten-free option that doesn't sacrifice on taste and truly stands out on supermarket shelves," says Melanie Domer, chief commercial officer at Daiya. "By investing millions into our bakery facility, we've been able to completely overhaul nearly every aspect of our pizzas, delivering an enhanced taste that meets the high standards of pizza lovers everywhere."

The refresh follows a multi-million-dollar investment into a bakery facility at the brand's LEED certified manufacturing space in British Columbia, Canada. This investment has enabled Daiya to produce all components of the pizzas in-house, doubling production capacity. The company plans to also roll out improvements across its flatbread line later this year.

Daiya's new pizzas are priced between $9.99 and $12.99 and are available at major retailers across the U.S., including Whole Foods, Kroger and Walmart, and in Canada at Loblaws, Whole Foods, Metro and Save on Foods.