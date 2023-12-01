Custom Stainless Enclosures, Inc. announced that its 4Xxtreme electrical enclosures are designed to reduce overall cost of ownership of equipment when installed in the harshest washdown environments. Custom Stainless Enclosures technology features the following cost of ownership saving advantages:
-
Double Seal Enclosure Technology
Custom Stainless Enclosure’s patented double seal enclosure technology reportedly increases its enclosure’s ability to withstand harsh environments. The number one issue when it comes to water getting into enclosures is Gasket failure is. One reason is that by the time a user realizes they have a problem; the damage has already been done. Most enclosure manufacturers use a “Pour-in-Place” or “Foam-in-Place” (FIP) gasket system, which can have a temperature rating as low as 140℉ (60℃). The FIP gasket is the least expensive gasket system an enclosure manufacturer can use. In harsh wash-down environments this can lead to gasket failure within as little as six months—the harsher the environment the faster these “FIP” gaskets start to crack, absorb water and fall off.
-
Easy to Maintain “Push On” Field Replaceable Gasket System
The company’s field replaceable “Push-On” gasket system is a simple gasket replacement system. Custom Stainless Enclosures standardized on a Blue Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) gasket, however, also available are Nitrile and Blue Silicone gaskets depending on installation requirements.
-
Single Hygienic Quarter Turn or Defeater Handle for Each Enclosure Manufactured
The second issue for water getting into an enclosure is that users typically do not close all the quarter turns. To solve this problem, Custom Stainless Enclosures now manufactures its enclosures with a single Hygienic Quarter Turn or 3-Point Defeater Handle.
-
Double Stud Mounting Technology
The company states that it developed “Double Stud” technology for two reasons. The first was to eliminate any water coming in through the mounting system. The second reason was to have a dual-purpose mounting system that provides mountable means for the back panel on the inside of the enclosure while also creating a way to mount the enclosure from the outside, reducing the time it takes to install the enclosure in the field.
-
Limitless Enclosure Design Capabilities: “Building Your Enclosure Your Way!”
Each enclosure Custom Stainless Enclosures builds starts comes from one of its “Super Models”. Next, the company builds out its customer’s enclosure to their exact dimensions and requirements. With over seven top configuration’s Custom Stainless Enclosures provides cutouts at no additional charge. The company claims that it has no limits on size or capabilities. Its enclosures can be supplied with flanges for disconnects, multi-door enclosures, IP69K rated windows, rotary unions and more.