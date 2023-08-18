Custom Stainless Enclosures, Inc. announced that its 4Xxtreme electrical enclosures will reduce overall equipment ownership costs when installed in harsh washdown environments.

Custom Stainless Enclosures Double Seal Enclosure technology reportedly increases its enclosure’s ability to withstand harsh environments. Gasket Failure is a primary issue regarding water getting into enclosures. The problem is that when a user realizes they have a problem, the damage has already been done. Most enclosure manufacturers use a “Pour in Place” or “Foam in Place” (FIP) gasket system which can have a temperature rating as low as 14 degrees ℉ (6 degrees C). The “FIP” gasket is the least expensive gasket system an enclosure manufacturer can use. This can lead to gasket failure within as few as six months in harsh wash-down environments. The harsher the environment, the faster these “FIP” gaskets start cracking, absorbing water, and falling off.

The company’s field replaceable “Push On” gasket system is the simplest gasket replacement system in the industry. Custom Stainless Enclosures are standardized on a Blue EPDM gasket; however, Nitrile and Blue Silicone gaskets are also available, depending on the customers' installation requirements.

Another issue for water getting into an enclosure is that users typically do not close all the quarter turns. Custom Stainless Enclosures states that a solution to this problem is because it manufactures all enclosures with a single Hygienic Quarter Turn or 3-Point Defeater Handle.

Custom Stainless Enclosures states that it developed “Double Stud” technology for two reasons. The first was to eliminate any water coming in through the mounting system. The second reason was to have a dual-purpose mounting system that provides a mounting means for mounting the back panel on the inside of the enclosure while also creating a way to mount the enclosure from the outside, reportedly reducing the time it takes to install the enclosure in the field.

Each enclosure from Custom Stainless Enclosures builds starts from its super models. Next, the company creates enclosures to customers’ dimensions and requirements. With over seven configurations, Custom Stainless Enclosures includes cutouts at no additional charge. Regarding IP69K electrical enclosures, Custom Stainless Enclosures states that it has no limits on size or capabilities. The company can supply its enclosures with flanges for disconnects, multi-door enclosures, IP69 K-rated windows, rotary unions and more.