StarKist Co. has introduced its latest new product for StarKist Tuna and Chicken Creations Pouches, and StarKist Lunch-To-Go Kits.

The newest protein pouch additions to StarKist's Chicken Creations line were created to be eaten from the pouch or as an addition meals. StarKist is expanding its single-serve chicken pouch offering by introducing two new flavors, including:

StarKist Chicken Creations Southwest Style 2.6-oz. Pouch – Premium White Chicken combined with bell peppers and onions in a Southwest Style sauce. There are 11g of protein and 90 calories per pouch. SRP $2.39

StarKist Chicken Creations Roasted Garlic & Herb 2.6-oz. Pouch – Premium White Chicken combined with garlic basil and oregano. There are 10g of protein and 100 calories per pouch. SRP $2.39

There are also several new additions in the tuna pouch lineup, as well as the tuna kit offerings, with the following:

StarKist Tuna Creations Whole Grain Dijon Mustard Tuna Salad 3-oz. Pouch – Dijon Mustard flavor with tuna salad. Contains 12g of protein and 80 calories per pouch. SRP $1.69

StarKist Tuna Creations Tuna for Two – StarKist now offers Tuna for Two in two of its best-selling flavors: StarKist Tuna Creations Sweet & Spicy 6-oz. Pouch – Features premium, wild-caught light tuna, garlic and sweet and spicy peppers. There are 38g of protein and 180 calories per pouch. SRP $3.39 StarKist Tuna Creations Lemon Pepper 6-oz. Pouch – Features premium, wild-caught light tuna that is seasoned through a pairing of lemon and black pepper. There are 38g of protein and 180 calories per pouch. SRP $3.39

StarKist Lunch-To-Go Kits – Now offered in two flavors: StarKist Lunch-To-Go Tuna Creations Lemon Pepper Mix Your Own Tuna Salad Kit – Features a 2.6-oz. pouch of StarKist Tuna Creations Lemon Pepper Tuna and an assortment of crackers, reduced-calorie mayonnaise, a napkin and a spoon. SRP $2.29

– Now offered in two flavors:

StarKist Lunch-To-Go Tuna Creations Deli Style Kit – Features a 3-oz. pouch of StarKist Tuna Creations Deli Style and an assortment of crackers, a napkin and a spoon. SRP $2.29