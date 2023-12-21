The first round of winners of the “Sustainability Design & Save Food Design Awards” were recently announced at the swop trade exhibition in partnership with Messe Düsseldorf, FAO (Food and Agriculture Organization), UNIDO (United Nations Industrial Development Organization) and WPO (World Packaging Organization. The judges for the awards also came from these organizations. The new award is one of the products of the SAVE FOOD Initiative, jointly founded by Messe Düsseldorf, interpack trade exhibition and FAO, that aims to create global networks, awareness, programs and competitions that can help fight food loss and waste and have a collaborative voice.

According to Thomas Dohse, director of interpack alliance, “The SAVE FOOD Initiative addresses one of the most pressing challenges facing our world: food loss and waste. The packaging and processing industries have a key role to play in reducing this loss and waste. As members of this industry, we are playing an active role. Together with our partners in the SAVE FOOD Initiative, we are working tirelessly to save and preserve food and thereby make a positive impact on the environment. The power of innovation was demonstrated by the winners of this Award. We would like to thank WPO, FAO and UNIDO for working with us to make these awards possible."

According to Luciana Pellegrino, WPO president, “The invitation to be part of this new competition was an honor to WPO and we are quite sure WPO members in China, CPF and CEPI, which participated in the online judging, gave a valuable contribution. It is worth reminding that WPO is a longtime partner of Messe Düsseldorf, especially at interpack, and has contributed in other projects related to the SAVE FOOD Initiative. WPO is also a long time partner of other institutions that supported the award, like Unido.”

2023 SAVE FOOD DESIGN AWARD winners for swop are:

Gold - United Caps for the Bump Cap and innovative closure

Silver - KAIDA Group for the High Barrier Mono-material Reopenable Food Packaging Bag

Bronze - Multivac for the TVI GMS 400 Compact portioning machine

2023 SUSTAINABIITY DESIGN AWARD winners for swop are: