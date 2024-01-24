SpartanNash announced the launch of the ReposiTrak Traceability Network, a food traceability program that advances efforts to create a safer, more transparent supply chain. Now, hundreds of the company's suppliers who harvest or handle products on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Food Traceability List are now required to exchange traceability data with SpartanNash and the thousands of retailers served by the company.

SpartanNash now enables the real-time exchange of food traceability data across its suppliers, distribution centers, company stores and independent grocer customers.

"From a food safety perspective, there is tremendous value in knowing exactly where each product and ingredient has been before it reaches our shelves and consumers," says SpartanNash Vice President of Environmental Health and Safety Greg Molloy, who is also responsible for the company's food safety and quality compliance. "This technology enables us to collect and, more importantly, exchange this information for every affected shipment in a highly efficient manner. SpartanNash is proud to make investments such as these as part of our broader environmental, social and governance (ESG) efforts."

The SpartanNash global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. Additionally, SpartanNash supplies its own brick-and-mortar stores, pharmacies and fuel centers. The company says it selected ReposiTrak for its ease of use, transparency, ability to enable faster and precise recalls as well as its insights that will help reduce food waste. The company and its suppliers are now part of the world's largest compliance and risk management network spanning more than 110,000 facility connections in more than 100 countries.