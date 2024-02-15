Franklin & Sons has unveiled its alliance with Cascadia Managing Brands. This venture paves the way for an expanded presence in the U.S. when the global cocktail mixers market shows expansion potential. Projections show a growth forecast from $9.3 billion in 2022 to $18.33 billion by 2030. The premium soft drink sector, which encompasses mixers, is witnessing a growth spurt in the U.S. Beverage Marketing Corp. shares that the premium soft drink market has inflated by 25% in the U.S. within the past five years. This growth trajectory signifies demand among consumers for beverages of superior quality.

"Entering the U.S. market represents an exciting chapter in our history," says Keith Beattie, export director at Franklin & Sons. "Our partnership with Cascadia Managing Brands allows us to bring our innovative and premium mixers to a wider audience. With the Premium mixers and soft drinks markets on the rise, there's never been a better time for Franklin & Sons to make a splash in the U.S."

Bill Sipper, the managing partner at Cascadia Managing Brands, says, "We at Cascadia are truly ecstatic about this partnership with Franklin & Sons. Their commitment to crafting high-quality, innovative drinks aligns perfectly with our philosophy of working with brands with a defining edge. Franklin & Sons' legacy perfectly fits into the U.S. premium mixer market. We look forward to introducing their award-winning mixers and soft drinks to the American audience who appreciate the craftsmanship and history of such distinguished brands."

The benefits of Franklin & Sons mixers include:

Crafted using natural ingredients

Over 130 years of experience in crafting drinks

Winner of awards for quality and innovation including a Great Taste Producer Award.

Cascadia Managing Brands will focus on expanding the offerings within high-end retail establishments.