Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions (WMFTS) has expanded its line of Certa Sine pumps for food and beverage applications with the Certa Compact.

Integrator customers say one of the key challenges they face is how to maximize space for a food and beverage installation without compromising on the quality of the pump. In response, WMFTS has recently expanded its Certa Sine pump range with a space-saving model, the Certa Compact. The design of this model enables a 30% footprint reduction compared to the existing Certa Sine pump range while maintaining the integrity of a premium pump and is ideal for applications up to 87 PSI.

The Certa Compact offers the same product features as the existing Certa Sine pump range but with a more flexible and simplified design that saves assembly time and cost for an integrator during the installation project. Additionally, Certa Sine pumps typically require up to 50% less power than conventional pumps used in viscous fluid handling resulting in energy savings for the end user.