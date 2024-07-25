Industrial Physics, a test and measurement instrument provider, has acquired Torus Group, a UK-based supplier of quality control measurement systems and metrology.

This move supports Industrial Physics’ growth strategy as laid out by Chief Executive Officer Barry Lyon, upon his appointment in July 2023.

Torus Group, known for its portfolio of measurement for metal and rigid packaging in the food and beverage industries, has recently expanded into plastic packaging and medical devices. Following the acquisition, Industrial Physics customers will have access to a range of solutions, including test and measurement equipment, metrology services and machine enclosure support.

“Packaging innovators need reliable test and measurement solutions to navigate rapid development across the packaging industry today and ensure the quality and safety of their products,” Lyon says. “We are proud to be guiding customers with this across various end markets and remain active in sourcing opportunities to widen the range of our solutions. With more than 20 years of experience in the industry and localized support teams in place for customers across industries globally, Torus Group is a perfect addition to support our purpose: protecting the integrity of brands and products.”

Chris Freshman, Torus Group’s group director of business development, adds: “Joining Industrial Physics is an exciting opportunity for Torus Group. Our shared commitment to quality, safety and innovation will deliver significant benefits for our customers. With the acquisition now completed, we look forward to integrating with Industrial Physics’ global infrastructure to offer an even greater suite of measurement systems and localized support to our customers.”