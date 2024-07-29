Meati, makers of mycelium cutlets and steaks, announced the addition of two new leaders. The new additions include John Bortells, chief commercial officer, and Becky O'Grady, board member. The company says both bring a passion for Meati’s mission and deep practical expertise scaling brands to national success.

As CCO, Bortells will be focused on driving revenue and expanding Meati’s market. He will oversee sales, marketing and customer experience. Bortells has worked with brands at all stages of growth—from emerging brands including a2 Milk and Clover Sonoma, to mid-size brands like Mighty Leaf Tea to billion dollar, household names including PepsiCo. His areas of experience are also widely varied from retail, to food service, quick serve restaurants, distributor channels, broker and franchise management, joint ventures, manufacturing and co-manufacturing environments, private equity businesses, and family and founder-owned companies.

“John is a fantastic addition to Meati and the mycelium category overall. He’s a demand generation savant with extensive experience,” says Phil Graves, CEO of Meati. “What impressed us most about John is his track record of scaling ambitious, mission-driven brands to national prominence. When many doubted dairy due to lactose allergies, John and his team successfully introduced a2 milk as a safe and enjoyable option. His deep understanding of food, nature and innovation in culinary experiences is unparalleled.”

“I’ve been inspired by the benefits of mycelium ever since I read the book ‘Entangled Life,’ by Merlin Sheldrake,” says Bortells. “The way I see it, there are two missions with Meati and mycelium more broadly: the first is to offer the best tasting food, with the best nutrient profile, to as many people as possible. The second is to help heal the earth along the way. My job is to show people what’s possible here."

Becky O’Grady joins as the newest director on Meati’s board. O’Grady has a long history of working in the highly competitive consumer packaged goods industry, having spent the bulk of her career at General Mills.

She has more than 25 years of experience across emerging and developed markets. She has led global brands, teams and P&L’s, and guided their expansion through retail channels including restaurants and joint venture partnerships. She is also a board member for Tropicale Foods, La-Z-Boy Incorporated, Ripple Foods and HALO Branded Solutions.

“I’ve worked with CPG brands for my entire career, and based on my experience, I can definitively say that there’s a lot of promise in Meati. There’s no reason it can’t become a nationally-recognized, household name,” says O’Grady. “I’m excited to be a part of that journey.”