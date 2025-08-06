CRB Expands Executive Leadership Team & Realigns U.S. Operations

CRB recently evolved its executive leadership structure and realigned its U.S. operations. These changes represent a milestone under the leadership of President and CEO Vahid Ownjazayeri and position CRB to scale responsibly, drive innovation and deliver lasting value in a complex market.

The enhanced structure includes the addition of three C-level roles — chief innovation officer, chief client officer and chief strategy officer — and a realignment of the company’s U.S. geographic regions. Together, these moves sharpen CRB’s focus, increase agility on fast-paced projects and enable the company to support large, enterprise-level client investments.

“For more than 40 years, CRB has led the industry not only through technical excellence, but (also) by redefining how work gets done in our sector and supporting clients in their drive toward more successful and effective program delivery,” Ownjazayeri says. “Our people and our clients are at the heart of everything we do. These changes are about honoring that commitment — empowering our teams, scaling our capabilities, staying nimble in how we deliver, and strengthening our connections between our talented thought leaders and the clients we serve.”

Structuring for Scalable, Client-Centered Growth

By expanding its executive leadership team, CRB is deepening its leadership capacity to serve clients across a range of project needs.

Lee Emel, formerly interim president and CEO, steps into the role of chief innovation officer. He will scale CRB’s consulting, operational readiness (CQV), sustainability and procurement services while advancing capabilities in emerging technologies focused on accelerated project delivery.

“Lee’s entrepreneurial mindset and deep understanding of our business make him the right person to lead CRB’s innovation agenda,” Ownjazayeri says. “He will ensure we’re not just adapting to change but leading it — bringing transformative thinking to every aspect of how we deliver value.”

Shannah Falcone becomes CRB’s first chief client officer, bringing over two decades of experience building and strengthening client relationships. She will lead the integration of client strategy, business development and marketing to amplify CRB’s external presence and deepen partnerships.

“Shannah knows our clients, understands their challenges and has built trust that’s invaluable,” Ownjazayeri says. “Her leadership will ensure our client strategy is front and center, our message is consistent inside and out, and we keep winning the work that drives our growth.”

Eric Unrau takes on the role of chief strategy officer, bringing more than 20 years of experience across project delivery, international operations and client development. He will lead CRB’s long-term roadmap, M&A strategy and international expansion, particularly in Europe and Canada. Former Northeast RVP Daniel Lachapelle will join Unrau’s strategy team and lead CRB’s expansion in Canada, a growth market.

“Eric brings big-picture thinking, combined with practical, grounded experience,” Ownjazayeri says. “He’ll define where we’re going, how we’ll get there and ensure our strategy supports sustainable, profitable growth for the long-term.”

In addition to these appointments, Ownjazayeri has named Matt Khair as chief of staff to manage the CEO’s office and the day-to-day operations of the executive team.

“Matt has built a strong internal and external reputation as a trusted partner that helps drive results through projects and businesses,” Ownjazayeri says. “His ability to keep teams connected and facilitate communication is critical to a high-performing team’s ability to move quickly and effectively in a complex and ambiguous environment.”

Emel, Falcone, Unrau and Khair join a proven executive team: Chief Operating Officer Sam Kitchell, Chief Financial Officer Ken Olsen, Chief People Officer Danielle David, Chief Legal Officer Chris Walker and Senior Vice President Daniel Backman.

Regional Realignment to Strengthen Local Expertise and Speed

In tandem with the executive changes, CRB is realigning its U.S. regional structure to enhance collaboration, balance resources and accelerate client delivery. Effective immediately, CRB will move from five U.S. geographic regions to four, in addition to the company’s national Food & Beverage business unit, which is led by Tom Rychlewski:

West Region — Offices in Denver, the Bay Area, Orange County and San Diego, led by Regional Vice President Lindsay Kenney

Offices in Denver, the Bay Area, Orange County and San Diego, led by Regional Vice President Lindsay Kenney Central Region — Offices in Omaha, Neb.; Dallas; Kansas City, Mo.; Kalamazoo, Mich.; and St. Louis, led by Backman

Offices in Omaha, Neb.; Dallas; Kansas City, Mo.; Kalamazoo, Mich.; and St. Louis, led by Backman Southeast Region — Offices in Raleigh, N.C.; Jacksonville, Fla.; and Atlanta, led by Regional Vice President Addie Anderson

Offices in Raleigh, N.C.; Jacksonville, Fla.; and Atlanta, led by Regional Vice President Addie Anderson Northeast Region — Offices in Philadelphia; Bridgewater, N.J.; and Rockville, Md.; and Boston, led on an interim basis by Khair while searching for a permanent RVP

“Our clients expect us to show up with deep, local knowledge and the ability to mobilize quickly across geographies,” Ownjazayeri says. “This new structure is about seamlessly matching the right expertise to the right projects — wherever they are.”

CRB’s changes come at a time of opportunity in its core markets. Life sciences companies — including AstraZeneca, Roche, Novartis, Eli Lilly and Johnson & Johnson — have pledged more than $300 billion in U.S.-based investments over the next five years, driving demand for expertise and innovation. A recent Deloitte survey shows that 68% of life sciences executives expect revenue growth in 2025, with 57% forecasting margin expansion. Meanwhile, 83% of food and beverage companies report revenue gains, even amid margin and supply chain challenges, according to a Citrin Cooperman report.

CRB’s updated leadership structure is a direct response to these dynamics, ensuring that the company can scale up or down with precision and agility while maintaining its entrepreneurial culture, technical expertise and client-first mindset.

“We’re doubling down on what makes us different: visionary leadership, an unwavering commitment to our clients and people, and the ability to scale with purpose,” Ownjazayeri says. “This is the next chapter of CRB’s story, and it’s one rooted in bold thinking, responsible growth and lasting impact.”