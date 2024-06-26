Robb Leonhard and Scott Miller, owners of packaging equipment manufacturer Viking Masek, are stepping into the role of passive investors.

Rick and Robb Leonhard founded what would become Viking Masek over 20 years ago. Shortly thereafter, Scott Miller joined the ownership team as VP of product and technology. Originally working out of a small office with a handful of employees, Viking Masek has continued to expand.

Over the past two decades, Viking Masek has grown, employing 109 dedicated team members and serving thousands of customers.

"We are incredibly proud of what we've built, and are confident that the executive team will continue to drive our mission forward with fresh energy and strategic insight,” Robb Leonhard says.

Recognizing the need for innovative minds and ideas to take the company into its next growth phase, the owners have decided that now is the time to step back and pass the torch to a three-person executive team of COO Ty Weinhold, CFO Nicole Piontek and CRO Bryan Lacey.

"We are excited to lead Viking Masek into its next phase," Weinhold says. "Our goal is to build on the solid foundation laid by the company's founders and to explore new opportunities for growth and innovation. We are committed to delivering exceptional value to our customers, employees and stakeholders."

With a combined 20 years of experience at Viking Masek, the group will focus on market innovation, growing the company's global presence, expanding into new markets and customer satisfaction.

"I'm thrilled to be Viking Masek's CFO at such a pivotal time," Piontek says. "Our founders have established a robust financial foundation, and I look forward to building on that legacy. My focus will be on driving financial strategies that support our growth ambitions while ensuring sustainable and profitable operations."

"I am excited to work with such a talented team," Lacey says. "My focus will be to create value for our clients and deliver exceptional customer experiences. Together we are prepared to win, leveraging technology and innovative approaches to deliver unparalleled service and satisfaction to our customers."

Viking Masek's owners will remain engaged as passive investors, offering support and guidance to the executive team as needed.