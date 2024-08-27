Mount Franklin Foods, LLC, manufacturer of branded, contract and private label confectionery, nuts, snacks and foodservice products, has acquired the assets from Bethlehem, Pennsylvania-based Stuffed Puffs, LLC. The acquisition, for an undisclosed sum, is effective immediately.

Stuffed Puffs, LLC, known for its proprietary technology for producing marshmallow products filled with milk chocolate and other ingredients, has garnered significant consumer attention and has been a driver of growth in its category since its launch in 2019. Founded by Michael Tierney, Stuffed Puffs also benefited from celebrity investors like Grammy-nominated artist Marshmello and his manager Moe Shalizi. Their reach and collaboration were pivotal in connecting the brand with a wide audience and helping to drive the brand's success.

"As we continue to evolve our business, the acquisition of Stuffed Puffs represents a significant step in broadening our confectionery portfolio," says Enrique Grajeda, CEO of Mount Franklin Foods. "We are excited to wed our strengths with those of Stuffed Puffs to deliver even more value and innovation to our customers."

"We are thrilled to join the Mount Franklin Foods family," adds Michael Tierney, founder and CEO of Stuffed Puffs. "With a shared vision for the future of Stuffed Puffs, our strategic alignment with Mount Franklin Foods, together with its scale and resources, will be a major unlock for us to accelerate our growth trajectory and innovation pipeline."