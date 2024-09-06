Tic Tac Chewy!, the first sugar candy under the Ferrero North America portfolio, is now available in candy aisles across the country.

Made with layers of intense fruit flavors, Tic Tac Chewy! features a crunchy exterior and a chewy inside. Available in two varieties – Fruit Adventure and Sour Adventure – each offers a mix of flavors: Cherry, Apple, Orange, Lemon and Grape.

"We're so excited that fans are now able to try Ferrero's first-ever innovation exclusive to the U.S. market, Tic Tac Chewy!," says Dan Cutchin, vice president of marketing at Ferrero USA. "This unique candy is a vibrant evolution from the iconic Tic Tac mint, and we cannot wait to get it in the hands of candy enthusiasts everywhere as we shake up the category with this flavorful offering."

Tic Tac Chewy!, made with colors from natural sources only, is available in a single bag (1.8 oz.), share bag (3.4 oz.) and peg bag (7 oz.) in stores and online nationwide.