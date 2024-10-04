Meat snack brand Chomps has appointed Tim Bosslet as the company's first chief financial officer.

Bosslet’s promotion to the newly created role marks a pivotal moment in the brand's continued expansion and positions Chomps for accelerated growth in the snack market.

A veteran finance professional with over 15 years of experience in the consumer packaged goods industry, Bosslet has been a key part of Chomps' senior leadership team since joining in 2019. He has a track record in managing financial operations during a period of significant growth to the company's c-suite, joining as the fourth member alongside co-CEOs Pete Maldonado and Rashid Ali and President and Chief Operations Officer Elizabeth Carter.

Bosslet’s appointment comes on the heels of Chomps' most successful year to date, marked by a 206% sales growth rate.

"Tim Bosslet has been instrumental in shaping our financial strategy over the past several years and given the trajectory of the company, elevating his role to CFO was a natural decision," Maldonado says. "With Tim at the helm of our financial operations, we are confident in our ability to continue expanding and achieving new milestones as a brand. We are excited to celebrate his well-earned promotion."

In his previous roles at Chomps, Bosslet served as senior director of finance, VP of finance and senior VP of finance. As the first dedicated finance hire, he has built the company's planning, reporting, finance and accounting functions.

Prior to joining Chomps, Bosslet worked in investment banking at J.P. Morgan and Houlihan Lokey, providing strategic and financial advisory services, with a focus on emerging food brands. His background also includes professional culinary training and experience as a cook. This unique blend of finance and food industry expertise has provided a valuable perspective that has shaped his success at Chomps.

"I am incredibly grateful to Pete, Rashid and the entire Chomps team for this opportunity," Bosslet says. "Being part of Chomps' remarkable growth over the past few years has been an exciting time in my professional career, and I look forward to stepping into this new role as we continue to reach new audiences, expand our distribution and build a brand that consumers love."