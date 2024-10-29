The evolution toward Industry 5.0 is growing, with figures from Polaris Market Research showing North America is set to be the largest region spearheading its development over the next decade. The research also lists food and beverage as one of the prime industry segments set to embrace Industry 5.0.

But tech is taking a backseat in this new industrial era. While Industry 4.0 automation and optimization increased complexity in frontline worker roles, they have also highlighted a growing skills gap. Industry 5.0 aims to address this by creating a more digitally connected and empowered workforce, ensuring that technology serves humans, not the other way around. At the heart of Industry 5.0 lies a recognition of the critical role frontline workers play.

Humans at the Center of Industry 5.0

This connected, human-centric approach will not only empower workers and address the evolving skills and training needs of employees, but it will also increase the competitiveness of industry and help attract the best talents.

For the new workforce generation, it’s not about replacing humans with robots, but about creating a collaborative, productive partnership which includes using smarter devices and may well involve working alongside robots and cobots to enable workers to collaborate, learn new skills and share knowledge with the result that they work smarter, not harder. A more fulfilling job experience that crushes the outdated negative perceptions of manufacturing work.

Taking advantage of this partnership will propel manufacturing into the future, by driving new efficiencies and innovations. We must move on from manufacturing work that was once deemed dull, dangerous and dirty, to a shop floor that promotes continual learning, development and collaboration.

This is already having repercussions in manufacturing, where there is not just a skills shortage but a definite labor shortage by making these sorts of jobs “cool” for Gen Z, many of whom are disillusioned with further education and are looking for a rewarding and enjoyable lifestyle.

Tech Forms a Connection With Frontline Workers

Current frontline manufacturing workers say that 71% of their work tasks are still dull, dirty or dangerous. Despite being in the midst of a new generation of manufacturing, there is still a need to empower workers and facilitate better cohesion on the shop floor to promote increased productivity, efficiency and safety. Enter the connected worker approach.

The connected worker approach holds the key to empowering the workforce of the future. Connected workers are equipped with software applications that provide access to the knowledge, skills and support they need to perform tasks safely and to standard—right on the factory floor.

This class of software applications and tools enables workers to seamlessly interface with equipment, processes, data and other employees in order to facilitate standard work, enhance communication and improve operational efficiency from top floor to shop floor.

As manufacturing continues to evolve, building a connected frontline workforce is crucial in bridging the gap between traditional shop floor processes and the digital future. Connected workers are the linchpins of smart factories, driving continuous improvement and operational excellence through their ability to blend human ingenuity with technological efficiency.

Workers Move Beyond Machine Operators To Managers of Their Own Responsibilities

Industry 5.0 addresses the broader need to connect and empower the people on the shop floor who operate the machinery.

During the great digital rush, manufacturers must still focus on connecting the human workforce that keeps everything running smoothly. With adequate top-floor support, frontline workers can take on more responsibilities and feel a sense of accountability to “win every shift,” evolving from machine operators to managers of their responsibilities.

However, human-centric approaches and productivity are not mutually exclusive. In fact, Industry 5.0 is bringing them closer together than ever before.

This connected human-centric approach not only empowers workers and addresses the evolving skills and training needs of employees, it also increases the competitiveness of industry and helps attract sought-after talents.

Evidence shows that well-skilled, engaged and empowered workers contribute positively to key manufacturing metrics such as safety, productivity and quality. For instance, Poka customer Bosch has reported an 8% productivity gain from implementing connected worker technologies.

Addressing the Skills Gap Means Providing Workers With the Digital Tools to do the Job Safely

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported a 37% turnover rate in manufacturing in 2023, driven by physically demanding work, safety concerns, lower wages and limited workplace flexibility. While raising wages and offering flexible schedules can help, other strategies to empower frontline workers are also crucial.

Fostering an environment of continual learning and training brings huge benefits to both employers and employees. Skilled workers are safer, more productive and more likely to stay in their organization when offered development opportunities. According to the Manufacturing Institute, 69% of workers under the age of 25 value training opportunities as a key reason for choosing and staying with an employer.

Connected workers benefit from a learning culture that provides access to training materials and skill development directly at the moment and place of need. This reduces reliance on shadowing and accelerates onboarding, making training more effective.

Build Resilience Into the Manufacturing Workforce

A resilient workforce is one that adapts to change and challenge, while maintaining high levels of engagement and productivity. Given the pace of change within the manufacturing industry, this skill is as important as ever.

Versatility is key to workforce resilience, and ensuring that workers have the skills to adapt to new tasks and technologies is essential. Connected worker platforms with role-specific skills management functionality can help identify training gaps and set priorities.

A supportive workplace culture also contributes to resilience, and a factory where workers are valued and empowered to reskill and upskill fosters a positive working environment from the top floor to the shop floor. Adopting a connected worker approach can enhance this culture by prioritizing autonomy, collaboration, visibility and transparency.

The Connected Worker Puts Human and Machine in Harmony

As Poka co-founder Alex Leclerc has often said, “Any competitor can buy the same equipment and raw materials as you. What gives you a competitive edge is your people and your know-how.”

People remain indispensable in manufacturing, bringing unique qualities such as decision-making, creativity and adaptability. By implementing a connected worker approach, manufacturers can tap into the combined power of technology and humans on the factory floor. This shift toward valuing human contributions aligns with the key principles of Industry 5.0, helping to alleviate the skills shortage and driving manufacturing into a new era powered by its people.