Artificial intelligence (AI) is making headlines with promises to revolutionize how we work and help businesses streamline processes, improve productivity and promote growth. And yet, many companies still view robotics and automation – which are arguably precursors to AI and essential to any successful AI application – as daunting and complex. These insecurities are often accompanied by long-standing fears of worker displacement and concerns about the costs and challenges associated with implementation.

The truth is that robotics and automation are no longer a “nice to have” – especially in the world of manufacturing. These technologies are essential to businesses looking to remain competitive and navigate current manufacturing challenges. That said, knowing how to get started and where to integrate new systems is key to success, as is having a balanced approach that values human expertise alongside technological development.





Why Invest?

There’s no escaping it – we are facing a significant worker shortage in the manufacturing industry. A recent Deloitte and Manufacturing Institute report has suggested that the U.S. manufacturing industry could require as many as 3.8 million new roles by 2033, and as many as 1.9 million of these could go unfilled.

While it is inevitable that some job roles, or more accurately, specific tasks, are at risk of being replaced by automation and robotics – these are often the most challenging roles to fill, and the risk for businesses in trying to preserve these roles at the expense of progress will be significant. A 2023 report by the Manufacturing Technology Centre revealed that UK manufacturers’ hesitance to invest in automation and robotics has notably impacted the country’s productivity gains.

What’s more, there is an increasing body of evidence which counteracts the concern that automation will replace jobs: Rockwell Automation’s recent report, “The State of Smart Manufacturing” reveals that 94% of businesses expect to maintain or grow their workforce as a result of smart manufacturing technology adoption.

The bottom line is that people can be upskilled into new roles, whereas businesses will fail if they don’t move with the times. As Max Depree, founder of Herman Miller, once said: “We cannot become what we want to be by remaining what we are.”





Where to Start?

If the “why” can no longer be refuted, the next question for businesses yet to embrace robotics and automation is where to start. The key here is to begin with dull, dirty and dangerous tasks and roles that are difficult for human workers to perform effectively.

First on the list are the repetitive, business-critical tasks such as manual data entry and extraction, which bring little in the way of worker satisfaction and are very easy to automate using smart tools – such as coding automation software – that replicate simple processes with great accuracy.

The benefits of automating routine data management tasks are evident. In any manufacturing setting, human error resulting from repetitive tasks such as manual code entry is an inherent risk, with consequences that can include unexpected downtime, increased costs, reduced quality and wasted resources. A study by Vanson Bourne found that 23% of all unplanned downtime in manufacturing is the result of human error.

Simple, repetitive manual handling tasks, including picking, packing and palletizing, are another example of tasks that can easily be automated using robotic technology. Repetitive, manual tasks such as these can be some of the most challenging roles for manufacturers to fill, particularly when they involve working in harsh or inhospitable environments – they also come with an increased risk of worker fatigue, job frustration and injury.

It is also worth identifying the areas where robotics and machine automation could have the biggest impact: manual tasks requiring a high degree of accuracy where robots and automated tools may readily and consistently outperform humans – for example, automatic label applicator adjustment to ensure precision placement within a defined area, or visual quality control. Quality control improvement was identified by 45% of businesses surveyed in the Rockwell Automation report as the number one priority for smart systems.

The important thing to remember is that robotics and automation do not have to be an “all or nothing” commitment. It is possible – and advisable for an organization at the beginning of its journey – to start small. Start by highlighting a specific production issue where robotics and automation can lend a hand. Once the benefits have been realized, they will soon justify making additional investments further down the line.

Starting small will bring a number of benefits, including minimal capital expenditure and disruption and increased workplace confidence. However, any investment should be made with an appreciation of how individual projects will fit into overall process improvements. Whether it is the automation of a particular workflow, individual task or whole process, automation should be adaptable and considered as part of a broader smart systems journey.

For those struggling with where to start, there are an increasing number of providers with years of experience in implementing smart solutions, many of whom are willing to provide consultancy services that will help identify target areas and build out projects as part of an implementation timeline.





Collaboration and Continuous Improvement

Your workforce will be a critical part of your journey, helping to identify areas for improvement, guide technological developments and bring insight and creativity.

Those on the frontline of production will have the best knowledge of the roles that bring minimal value to their workplace experience and act as a barrier to recruitment and/or upskilling potential. Involving and collaborating with your existing workforce on your robotics and automation journey will also build loyalty and is key to understanding areas for further investment and continuous improvement.

Consider also how future investments can be enhanced by both existing knowledge and human analytical and decision-making skills. A best-in-class approach will undoubtedly blend the wealth of production data captured by smart systems with the very best human decision-making capability to apply this insight for business gain.

It’s important not to run before you can walk, but as your journey progresses, an engaged and loyal workforce will help you to identify future line developments. Of course, the deployment of AI can follow a similar trajectory, with small incremental developments, for example spotting problematic, narrow parameter errors within vision inspection systems or identifying trend data.

As organizations across all sectors start thinking about potential applications for AI within their businesses, those within the manufacturing sector that have yet to embrace robotics and automation should begin their journey before time runs out.

With the support of suppliers who are agile, adaptable and able to help overcome the barriers to entry your business might face – whether it’s developing the business case, identifying the low-hanging fruit, creating an automation roadmap or offering flexible finance options – now is the time to get started on your smart systems journey.