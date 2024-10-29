Minerva Foods, an exporter of fresh beef and its derivatives in South America, has completed the acquisition of Marfrig assets after receiving approval from Brazil's antitrust authority (CADE).

The company acquired 13 slaughter and deboning plants for cattle and sheep, as well as a distribution center, in accordance with the transaction announced in August 2023.

Minerva Foods will have the capacity to slaughter 22,336 head a day in 21 plants in the Brazilian market. The company is also moving forward with the integration of one cattle slaughter and deboning plant in Argentina, and another lamb plant in Chile, as part of the same deal. Minerva Foods will have the capacity to slaughter 5,978 head a day in six plants in Argentina; the lamb operation will now include 25,716 head a day in five plants in the Australian and Chilean markets.

The deal with Marfrig includes the acquisition of three cattle slaughtering and deboning plants in Uruguay, which are currently under review by the country's competition authority. In total, the deal will involve the purchase of 16 slaughter and deboning plants across South America, as well as a distribution center in Brazil, encompassing a total investment of approximately R$7.5 billion ($1.31 billion).

This deal expands the company's access to international customers, giving it greater exposure to markets such as North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. The integration of the new plants also allows Minerva Foods to be better positioned to meet the growing global demand for beef, through a platform marked by its efficient production from South America.

"For more than 30 years, we have built a strong track record in the animal protein market, creating connections between people, food, and nature,” says Minerva Foods CEO Fernando Queiroz. “We are pleased to take another major step in our global positioning, and even more excited to strengthen our team with the new members who will join as a result of the integration of the new plants.”