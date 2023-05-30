Flagstone Foods announced that it has acquired Emerald Nuts from Campbell Soup Company. Flagstone operates three plants, located in Robersonville, N.C.; El Paso, Texas; and Dothan, Ala. The company was acquired by Atlas Holdings in 2019 and in late 2022 hired CEO Harry Overly to accelerate the company’s growth as a snacking solutions provider.

“Flagstone Foods has long been trusted by the nation’s premier retailers to provide the highest quality snacks. Emerald has been providing high-quality branded snack nuts since 2004 and is now the go-to option for consumers seeking better-for-you snacking on the go. Adding Emerald Nuts to our portfolio establishes a new avenue for Flagstone to service our customers with innovative snack products and unites two industry leaders with a shared commitment to the highest levels of product quality and innovation. Our Flagstone team is excited to welcome Emerald as a transformative acquisition to our portfolio and we’re looking forward to continuing to drive growth for both Flagstone and our retail partners,” says Harry Overly, chief executive officer of Flagstone Foods.

Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP served as legal advisor, and Piper Sandler & Co. served as financial advisor to Flagstone.