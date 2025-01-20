PepsiCo, Inc. has closed the acquisition of Garza Food Ventures LLC, doing business as Siete Foods, for $1.2 billion.

The Siete brand is the latest in a line of PepsiCo acquisitions that include PopCorners, Bare, Stacy's Pita Chips, and most recently, Sabra. With Siete, PepsiCo will further expand its portfolio of products with nutritious, simple foods and ingredients and bring this brand to new fans.

"We're committed to transforming our portfolio to include more positive choices that meet consumer demand for convenient and delicious products," says Steven Williams, CEO of PepsiCo North America. "We love the Siete brand for the same reason so many loyal consumers do and are dedicated to preserving its special attributes while making the brand more widely available and accessible on a broader scale."

Siete started with a single almond flour tortilla sold in an Austin co-op. Today, the Siete Foods portfolio spans a variety of better-for-you products, including Grain Free Tortillas, Enchilada Sauces, Taco Seasonings, Botana Sauces, Mexican Cookies, Vegan Beans, Grain Free Puffs, Tortilla Chips, Potato Chips and Salsas at more than 40,000 retailers.

"Today marks a defining moment in Siete's journey and an exciting chapter of growth and expansion for our brand," says Miguel Garza, CEO and co-founder of Siete Foods. "When our family founded Siete 10 years ago, it was with a heartfelt mission: to share the beauty of our Mexican-American heritage and Latino culture with the world, creating foods that everyone can enjoy, love and feel connected to. The overwhelming support and passion we've seen – from the love for our products to the celebration of this milestone for Latino entrepreneurship – have profoundly inspired us. As we join PepsiCo, my family and I are committed to honoring, amplifying and continuing to build the Siete brand and welcoming even more people to join us at the table."