North Country Smokehouse Introduces Certified Humane Deli Meats

North Country Smokehouse is raising the bar in the deli meat category with the introduction of four Certified Humane deli meats: Black Forest Ham, Honey Ham, Oven-Roasted Turkey and Applewood-Smoked Turkey.

Known for flavor, traditional smoking techniques and commitment to responsibly raised meats, North Country Smokehouse’s new line of lunchmeats is proof that you don’t have to sacrifice flavor to feel good about the meat you eat.

“The lunchmeat category lacks the flavor and texture people crave,” says Mike Kelly, VP of retail sales at North Country Smokehouse. “We set out to create a line of humanely raised, whole-muscle deli meats that deliver a truly artisanal bite.”

NCS has also reimagined its grab-and-go packaging, which has a fresh new look and is focused on convenience and shelf appeal. The packs feature an easy, peel-and-reseal technology and lightweight yet rigid tray for better handling, easy stacking and minimal mess. “The sleek, slim shape helps our retail customers maximize space in a very competitive set,” Kelly says.

As more shoppers look for transparent, ethically sourced options, North Country Smokehouse is committed to providing flavor-forward, responsibly raised lunchmeats that consumers can trust.