Unlocking Efficiency in Food Manufacturing with PLM Solutions

Food and beverage manufacturers are facing an increasingly complex environment — one shaped by shifting safety regulations, growing traceability requirements and the need to manage massive volumes of product data. These challenges are compounded by rising demands for supply chain transparency, sustainability and rapidly changing consumer expectations.

At the heart of this complexity lies a central challenge: evolving regulations and standards. In late 2024, for example, the FDA finalized a new definition of “healthy,” tightening the criteria for when the term can be used on packaging and in marketing based on updated nutrition guidelines. At the same time, updates to the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) introduced stricter traceability rules, requiring detailed recordkeeping throughout the supply chain to improve food safety and accountability. Though full compliance has been extended to January 2026, meeting these demands will require manufacturers to significantly enhance operational transparency and data management capabilities.





Product Lifecycle Management: The Game-Changing Solution

To stay competitive in this rapidly evolving landscape, food and beverage manufacturers must innovate — beginning with how they manage and leverage product data. While AI and automation offer valuable support, a dedicated product lifecycle management (PLM) platform is emerging as the most effective way to streamline operations and stay compliant. PLM software acts as a centralized digital backbone, connecting teams, systems and information across the organization. It enables faster product development, shorter lead times, improved supply chain accuracy and stronger regulatory alignment — all critical for responding to both market pressures and tightening oversight.

The momentum behind PLM adoption is clear. Based on our recent report, Smart Manufacturing 2025: Trends Shaping the Digital-First Era and Beyond, which surveyed 500 decision makers across the U.S. and Germany, 64% of manufacturers have increased their investment in PLM software over the past year. This signals growing recognition of PLM software’s value — not just as a tool for managing data, but as a strategic asset for navigating regulatory complexity and driving innovation.





Turning Data into Competitive Advantage

PLM software provides a single source of truth for product information, enabling more consistent, collaborative workflows across the entire lifecycle. From project management (the top use case, cited by 43% of respondents) to document control, product design and version management (each cited by 30%), PLM solutions reduce silos and streamline decision-making. These capabilities directly translate into measurable results: 41% of manufacturers report improved product quality, and 37% cite better data management — both essential for staying compliant while accelerating time-to-market.

In an industry where even minor delays or missteps can lead to costly recalls or regulatory penalties, the ability to act quickly and confidently is a major competitive edge. PLM software gives manufacturers that edge by turning complex data into actionable insights.





Addressing Implementation Challenges

Of course, the path to successful PLM adoption isn’t without its obstacles. One of the biggest hurdles is training — cited by 32% of manufacturers as a primary barrier. With steep learning curves and potential workflow disruptions, integrating a new system can feel daunting for teams already stretched thin by daily operations and compliance tasks.

However, organizations that invest in structured, user-centric onboarding — such as role-based training, interactive tutorials and ongoing support — are seeing faster adoption and better outcomes. Other key concerns, such as ensuring data accuracy (31%) and managing high initial costs (30%), can also be mitigated through user-friendly platforms, strategic planning and clear ROI frameworks. By addressing these implementation challenges directly, manufacturers can fully realize PLM solutions’ potential to streamline operations and meet today’s compliance standards.





The Future of PLM Solutions: Cloud and Advanced Analytics

As technology continues to advance, PLM software is poised to rapidly evolve, with advanced analytics and cloud-based solutions leading the way. By 2050, industry professionals expect advanced analytics (40%) and cloud-based PLM platforms (39%) to have the greatest impact on manufacturing. These tools are already gaining traction, offering capabilities that enhance both agility and insight.

Cloud-based PLM software, in particular, offers exciting possibilities — allowing companies to scale effortlessly, manage larger and more complex datasets, and avoid costly infrastructure upgrades. Combined with real-time analytics, these platforms empower teams to make smarter, data-driven decisions — whether they are responding to a supply chain disruption, reformulating a product to meet new nutritional standards, or speeding up approval processes for new launches.





A Platform for Long-Term Innovation

Overall, the future is bright for the food and beverage industry, as PLM software continues to transform how manufacturers respond to regulatory demands, consumer trends and market pressures. By centralizing product data, improving cross-functional collaboration and supporting compliance at every stage, PLM solutions lay the foundation for long-term innovation and sustainable growth.

As new regulations emerge and standards continue to evolve, PLM software will be more than just a system — it will be a strategic imperative for manufacturers that want to stay ahead of the curve, reduce risk and deliver the quality, transparency and agility that today’s consumers and regulators expect.