Danone Acquires The Akkermansia Company

The Akkermansia Company (TAC) was recently acquired by Danone.

TAC’s founding scientists first discovered the biotic strain Akkermansia muciniphila MucT in 2004 and have since developed it using technology. They clinically demonstrated its power to reinforce the gut barrier, reduce inflammation and counteract metabolic disorders, such as obesity, diabetes and cardiovascular disease. The company has patents protecting the use of the Akkermansia species, including the use of the MucT strain’s pasteurized version, which is its most bio-efficacious form.

TAC is expanding its business into markets in Europe, North America and Asia.

“We are very excited about becoming part of the Danone family,” says Michael Oredsson, CEO of TAC. “It provides us with the resources to accelerate global growth of the pasteurized Akkermansia muciniphila MucT strain and develop our brands faster.”

“I am confident that with Danone, we will move faster to our goal of giving billions of consumers the opportunity to benefit from improved metabolic health offered by Akkermansia,” says TAC chief technology officer Willem M. DeVos, who discovered Akkermansia and cofounded the company.