Mergers & Acquisitions
Midas Foods International Acquires Georgia Spice, The Doug Jeffords Company
Midas Foods International has acquired Georgia Spice and The Doug Jeffords Company, united under the new brand Creative Spiceworks.
Guided by John Connelly and Paul Hood, Creative Spiceworks builds on a heritage of excellence in spices and seasoning blends, delivering flavor solutions to a national customer base across diverse market segments.
This acquisition is the second Midas Foods within the past 12 months, advancing its strategy to create a culinary-driven, custom manufacturing platform with R&D capabilities, custom packaging and a national reach. By adding expanded blending and packaging capacity, Midas Foods is positioned to meet growing demand in the protein, meat processing and snack food categories.
“This partnership deepens our reach in the protein and snack segments while adding proven leadership and expertise to the Midas Foods staff,” says Midas Foods International President Richard Elias. “We’re thrilled to welcome the new team and support them with additional resources to drive innovation, scale and customer success.”
Georgia Spice and The Doug Jeffords Company will continue under their existing leadership. Backed by Midas Foods’ resources, customers will now enjoy:
- Access to a nationally recognized team of R&D chefs accelerating product innovation.
- Cutting-edge tools and capabilities that elevate product quality, functionality, and efficiency.
- Greater blending capabilities and a range of packaging formats.
- Expertise to deliver seasonings and spice blends, sauces, marinades, glazes, bakery blends and custom dry culinary solutions in both savory and sweet (bakery, pastry dessert) formats.
