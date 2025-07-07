ANKO Unveils Flatbread Production Lines

Food factories rely on production lines to achieve what human labor alone cannot: high-speed output, quality and hygienic standards required for global distribution. ANKO’s new production lines are built to meet these demands, with a modular design that allows for changeovers, cleaning and product line upgrades.

Following last year’s debut of a factory-level Punjabi samosa-forming machine and rollout of four integrated food production lines for shaomai, spring rolls, dumplings and xiao long bao, ANKO Food Machine recently launched four integrated production lines engineered for the high-volume production of flour tortillas, burritos, plain parathas and lachha parathas.

The complete system integration covers every stage, with tooling flexibility designed to support regional variations and recipe-specific adjustments. ANKO’s lines can handle complex tasks, such as pressing and cooking flour tortillas, folding burrito wraps, layering 36-layer parathas or curling lachha parathas into spirals.

By integrating processes like dough feeding, forming and inspection into a single system, ANKO offers producers transitioning from legacy equipment to modern technologies a way to reimagine food production — with the assurance that traditional methods are still respected. Dough-resting units allow gluten to develop elasticity and give oil time to solidify before rolling. Environmental sensors provide feedback to plant managers, confirming that temperature and humidity levels are optimal for every step of the process.

To streamline packing, ANKO has integrated robot arms, metal detectors and X-ray quality control systems at the back end to improve the precision and reliability of products and inspection, enhancing food safety by detecting foreign objects or inconsistencies and organizing finished products more efficiently. Robot-assisted packing reduces human handling, boosts hygiene and supports smoother flow in downstream logistics.

Real Results: 700% Output Boost and Six-Times-Fluffier Parathas

ANKO’s recent upgrade of a Bangladeshi customer’s production line using the LP-3001 Paratha Production Line demonstrates the benefits of integrated automation. Daily output jumped from 12,000 to 100,000 36-layer parathas while product quality improved, producing a finished product six times fluffier than before, showing that production lines can enhance product appeal and help brands stand out in competitive markets.