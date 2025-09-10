Burns & McDonnell Hires Global Facilities Leader for Upper Midwest Region

Burns & McDonnell has hired Jens Ebert as the global facilities group leader in the firm’s Upper Midwest Region. Ebert brings more than three decades of engineering and construction consulting and leadership experience across several industries, including food and beverage, consumer products and other manufacturing sectors.

Ebert launched his career as a process and project engineer, designing solutions for industrial and manufacturing clients. Over the years, his project portfolio has featured the oversight of more than $100 million in capital planning and execution across both greenfield and brownfield facility engineer-procure-construct (EPC) contracts.

“Jens’ depth of experience and proven track record delivering transformative results for manufacturing clients will be a tremendous asset to our global facilities practice and our clients,” says Gene Sieve, senior vice president and general manager of the Upper Midwest Region for Burns & McDonnell. “His leadership and market insights will help strengthen our capabilities across the Upper Midwest as we continue expanding in the region.”

A licensed professional engineer (PE) and project management professional (PMP), Ebert holds a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Minnesota and a Master of Science degree in project management from Pennsylvania State University.

“I’m excited to join Burns & McDonnell and lead the Upper Midwest Global Facilities team,” Ebert says. “I look forward to collaborating with our talented, multidisciplinary team of professionals and building on the firm’s strong reputation for delivering innovative, client-focused, integrated design-build solutions.”