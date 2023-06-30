Beckhoff USA has announced Jason Biwer will serve as the business development leader for the central region. Biwer brings over 25 years of automation industry experience to the role. He will develop new sales opportunities with current customers and prospects throughout the upper Midwest. Biwer is based out of the company's Milwaukee office in the Global Water Center and reports to Steve Boelte, regional director—Central.

A Milwaukee native, Biwer’s career began with a variety of application engineering roles. He worked at the system integrator Allan Integrated Control Systems, focused on SCADA design for water treatment facilities; then KHS Group, a filling and packaging machinery OEM headquartered in Germany; and finally, at the automation distributor Price Engineering. While at Price, Biwer moved from controls engineering into business development and sales management, working up to managing director of automation.

“Automation is personal for me. Growing up, I saw how my father’s physically demanding job at a steel tubing factory exacted an immense toll on him. Applying automation means solving challenges by giving people tools to avoid dangerous, dirty and repetitive tasks. Here, Beckhoff can help,” Biwer says. “Right now, global economic shifts plus advances in technology present manufacturing companies with unique opportunities to develop intelligent machines that adapt to rapidly changing consumer demands as well as labor and logistics challenges. Beckhoff’s powerful technology and exceptional team are ideally positioned to help customers meet their most difficult challenges today and tomorrow.”

Biwer earned a Bachelor of Science in biomedical engineering from Marquette University.