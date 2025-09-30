Kerry to Establish Coffee Roasting and Extraction Facility in Pennsylvania

Kerry Group is making a multi-million dollar investment to establish its first manufacturing facility in Pennsylvania.

The Ireland-based company is leasing a building in Bethlehem’s Hanover Township, where it will roast and extract coffee.

“Kerry is delighted to announce an investment in our coffee extract business, with the acquisition of a new, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania,” says John Cahalane, president and CEO of Kerry North America. “With this acquisition, Kerry is enhancing production capabilities and leveraging advanced technologies to meet the rising demand for all-natural coffee ingredients across multiple markets, ultimately driving business growth and innovation. We are especially proud to partner with the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, whose support has been instrumental in making this expansion possible. This collaboration reinforces our belief that Bethlehem is the right place to grow our coffee business and deepen our commitment to sustainable nutrition and local community development.”

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro’s Office reports his administration is investing $516,880 to support the company, which retained 16 employees from an acquired organization. Kerry will create at least 61 full-time jobs over the next three years in the Lehigh Valley.

Kerry received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development that includes a $316,880 Pennsylvania First grant and a $200,000 WEDnetPA grant to train its workers. The company is also encouraged to apply for the Manufacturing Tax Credit (MTC) Program, which could provide additional tax savings.

Founded in 1972, Kerry employs more than 21,000 people globally, including approximately 6,000 in the United States.